Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

