Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance
HIX stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
