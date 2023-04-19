Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

HIX stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Fund II

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,915,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 167,474 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

