Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.