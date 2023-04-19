Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTRE. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.00 and a beta of 1.13. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $22.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.