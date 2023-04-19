Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTRE. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.
CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.00 and a beta of 1.13. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $22.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.
