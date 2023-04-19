Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 4,188 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $31,275,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bank OZK by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,184,000 after acquiring an additional 442,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 168.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 402,167 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after acquiring an additional 235,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Bank OZK by 309.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 294,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 222,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Trading Down 1.1 %

OZK opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.74.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OZK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

