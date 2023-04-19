Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 11,170 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $61.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.