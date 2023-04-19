Welch & Forbes LLC Has $583,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,241 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Shell by 0.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Shell by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Shell by 0.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

