Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,003,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,313,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $111.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.