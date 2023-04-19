Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 347,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,407,000 after purchasing an additional 230,278 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 232,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

