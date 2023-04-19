Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Stericycle news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SRCL opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRCL. Truist Financial began coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

