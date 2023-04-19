Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Takes $256,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. CSX comprises 0.1% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,677,522. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

