Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cytokinetics (CYTK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) in the last few weeks:
- 4/3/2023 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $61.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2023 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2023 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $42.00.
- 3/31/2023 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $56.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2023 – Cytokinetics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2023 – Cytokinetics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/6/2023 – Cytokinetics is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2023 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2023 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.
Cytokinetics Price Performance
Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.47. 164,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $55.80.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000.
Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.