Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cytokinetics (CYTK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) in the last few weeks:

4/3/2023 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $61.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2023 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $42.00.

3/31/2023 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $56.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Cytokinetics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Cytokinetics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Cytokinetics is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.47. 164,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $499,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,796,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,238 shares of company stock worth $2,552,589. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

