Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hub Group (HUBG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) in the last few weeks:

4/14/2023 – Hub Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $108.00 to $105.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/7/2023 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2023 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2023 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2023 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/22/2023 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Hub Group Trading Down 0.2 %

HUBG opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Hub Group Inc alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,265,000 after buying an additional 49,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,602,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,643,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after buying an additional 400,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 96,590 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.