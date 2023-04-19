Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hub Group (HUBG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) in the last few weeks:
- 4/14/2023 – Hub Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/12/2023 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/10/2023 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $108.00 to $105.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2023 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/4/2023 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2023 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2023 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/10/2023 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/2/2023 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/22/2023 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Hub Group Trading Down 0.2 %
HUBG opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.91.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
- Checking In On Hotel Stocks: Room for Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.