Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Sells 356 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,051,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,192,320. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $347.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

