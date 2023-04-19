Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Sells 11,349 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,349 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 45,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,126,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 457,622 shares during the period. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MFG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. 60,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,573. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mizuho Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

