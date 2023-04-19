Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 297,007 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.44. 41,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,319. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

