Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.03. 4,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,738. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

