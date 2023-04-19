Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,883 Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $807,000.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.58. 14,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.01. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

