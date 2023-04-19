Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Buys 423 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 7.9% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $236.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.30. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $261.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

