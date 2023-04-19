WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 2.8% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $479.82. 163,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,827. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $463.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

