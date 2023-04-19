WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Commercial Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,622. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

