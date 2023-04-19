W. R. Berkley (WRB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WRB stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

