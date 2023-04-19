W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Invests $253,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.44. The stock has a market cap of $291.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.70.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

