VRES (VRS) Price Hits $0.0363 on Major Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, VRES has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $90.73 million and $1,056.40 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VRES Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03649905 USD and is up 4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $710.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

