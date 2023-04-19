Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGD opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $68,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

