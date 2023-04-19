Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Trading Up 6%

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.15. Approximately 2,625,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,663,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

