Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Plans Dividend of GBX 32

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Vistry Group Price Performance

LON:VTY opened at GBX 828.50 ($10.25) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 774.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 690.04. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 502 ($6.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 947.50 ($11.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 904.89, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.40) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 625 ($7.73) to GBX 740 ($9.16) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.42) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 987 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 788.43 ($9.76).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vistry Group Company Profile

In other Vistry Group news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.28) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000,000 ($7,424,823.66). Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.