VirtualMeta (VMA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $33,318.18

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $33,318.18 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VirtualMeta has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00372109 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $32,692.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

