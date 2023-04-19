Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.53

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.53 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 34765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vinci from €116.00 ($126.09) to €117.00 ($127.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12.

Vinci Increases Dividend

About Vinci

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. This is a boost from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.