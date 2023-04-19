Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) COO Marianna Mancini Sells 12,500 Shares

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) COO Marianna Mancini sold 12,500 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 287,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marianna Mancini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $659,872.00.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.38. 5,108,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,561. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $20.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 135,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 56,924 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

