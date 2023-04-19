VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Short Interest Up 71.8% in March

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CID traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.226 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
