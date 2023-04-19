VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Short Interest Up 71.8% in March

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CID traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.226 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth about $239,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

