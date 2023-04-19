Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 158,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 273,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VWDRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 142.00 to 151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.23.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.