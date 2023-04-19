Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.33. 594,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,824,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.

Insider Activity at Vertex Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $539,994.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares in the company, valued at $45,769,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,118,607.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $2,014,667. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 4,698.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,198,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,725,000 after buying an additional 7,048,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 776,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $6,655,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 639,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

