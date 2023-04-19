Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and $90,775.51 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,225.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00326298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.54 or 0.00539216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00069939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.97 or 0.00434565 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001117 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,567,672 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

