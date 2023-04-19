Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.50

Shares of Veolia Environnement SA (EPA:VIE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €25.50 ($27.72) and traded as high as €29.38 ($31.93). Veolia Environnement shares last traded at €29.03 ($31.55), with a volume of 1,084,741 shares.
Veolia Environnement Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.57.
About Veolia Environnement
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.
See Also
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.