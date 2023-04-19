Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $44.73. 1,115,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,267. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -372.75, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,333,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,455,000 after buying an additional 258,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,928,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,955,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,799,000 after purchasing an additional 156,421 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,916,000 after purchasing an additional 971,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,566,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

