Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading 14.9% Higher

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Rating) traded up 14.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40.80 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.48). 303,204 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 296% from the average session volume of 76,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.41).

Velocity Composites Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.85, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of £14.21 million, a P/E ratio of -962.50 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.57.

Velocity Composites Company Profile

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

