VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Reduces Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. cut its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 667.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 132,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.49. 503,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $74.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.27.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 116.88% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $728.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

