VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.41. 2,560,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,555,423. The company has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.