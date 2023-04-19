VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Decreases Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,943,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.60. 220,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,657. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.4141 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925 in the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.