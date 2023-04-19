Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ) Announces Dividend of GBX 10.30

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Vanquis Banking Group Trading Down 0.2 %

LON VANQ opened at GBX 237.63 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £603.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.56 and a beta of 1.66. Vanquis Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 206.91 ($2.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 248.40 ($3.07).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 33,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.93), for a total value of £80,516.01 ($99,636.20). Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VANQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 293 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Featured Articles

