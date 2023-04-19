Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Decreased by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 4.6% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.21. The company has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

