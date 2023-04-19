Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Decreased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.22. 521,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781,140. The company has a market cap of $283.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.14. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $413.68.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

