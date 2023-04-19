Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Simplicity Solutions LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.4% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,564,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $196,498,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $380.15. 1,117,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $413.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.14.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

