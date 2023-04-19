Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,780,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,211,000 after acquiring an additional 29,665 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 694,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 544,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $217.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $245.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.66.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.