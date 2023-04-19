Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,785,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 908,112 shares.The stock last traded at $63.08 and had previously closed at $63.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.23.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

