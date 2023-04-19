Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,517 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,646. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

