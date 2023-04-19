Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $135.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
