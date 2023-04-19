Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $194.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $219.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

