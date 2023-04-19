Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after buying an additional 110,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,204. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

